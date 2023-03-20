These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) is -7.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.90 and a high of $55.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DELL stock was last observed hovering at around $38.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.83% off its average median price target of $45.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.33% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -0.59% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.22, the stock is -6.32% and -8.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.49 million and changing -2.18% at the moment leaves the stock -10.73% off its SMA200. DELL registered -28.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.14%.

The stock witnessed a -13.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.70%, and is 1.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.41% over the week and 3.02% over the month.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) has around 133000 employees, a market worth around $27.25B and $102.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.57 and Fwd P/E is 5.93. Distance from 52-week low is 13.15% and -32.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.00%).

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dell Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 113.30% this year.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 728.00M, and float is at 234.26M with Short Float at 2.97%.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Whitten Anthony Charles,the company’sCo-Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Whitten Anthony Charles sold 15,983 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $36.49 per share for a total of $0.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.84 million shares.

Dell Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Scannell William F (Pres., Glob. Sales & Cust. Ops) sold a total of 91,938 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $42.62 per share for $3.92 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the DELL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 12, Scannell William F (Pres., Glob. Sales & Cust. Ops) disposed off 27,536 shares at an average price of $40.20 for $1.11 million. The insider now directly holds 343,835 shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL).