Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) is 15.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.53 and a high of $63.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TOL stock was last observed hovering at around $58.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.11% off its average median price target of $67.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.91% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -15.34% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.67, the stock is -1.36% and 0.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.58 million and changing -1.89% at the moment leaves the stock 17.55% off its SMA200. TOL registered 12.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.71%.

The stock witnessed a -3.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.55%, and is 0.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.19% over the week and 2.63% over the month.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) has around 5200 employees, a market worth around $6.51B and $10.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.00 and Fwd P/E is 7.44. Profit margin for the company is 12.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.88% and -8.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.20%).

Toll Brothers Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 64.60% this year.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 111.40M, and float is at 105.30M with Short Float at 5.22%.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GARVEY CHRISTINE,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that GARVEY CHRISTINE sold 125 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $58.85 per share for a total of $7357.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11264.0 shares.

Toll Brothers Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that MARBACH CARL B (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $58.69 per share for $0.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 65066.0 shares of the TOL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, SHAPIRO PAUL E (Director) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $58.38 for $58385.0. The insider now directly holds 136,098 shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL).

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) that is trading 19.21% up over the past 12 months and Lennar Corporation (LEN) that is 16.94% higher over the same period.