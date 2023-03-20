Unity Software Inc. (U) – The 29.2% Upside Potential Remains

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) is -0.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.22 and a high of $109.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The U stock was last observed hovering at around $28.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.73% off the consensus price target high of $67.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -136.0% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.32, the stock is -9.06% and -14.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.46 million and changing -1.46% at the moment leaves the stock -20.87% off its SMA200. U registered -67.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -25.55%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -33.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.94%, and is 3.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.12% over the week and 6.44% over the month.

Unity Software Inc. (U) has around 7703 employees, a market worth around $10.77B and $1.39B in sales. Fwd P/E is 31.75. Profit margin for the company is -66.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.46% and -74.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.70%).

Unity Software Inc. (U) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Unity Software Inc. (U) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Unity Software Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.20% this year.

Unity Software Inc. (U) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 351.71M, and float is at 323.20M with Short Float at 8.77%.

Unity Software Inc. (U) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Unity Software Inc. (U) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lee Michelle K.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Lee Michelle K. sold 178 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $29.66 per share for a total of $5279.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176.0 shares.

Unity Software Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that Carpenter Carol W. (SVP & Chief Marketing Officer) sold a total of 32,238 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $30.27 per share for $0.98 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.4 million shares of the U stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, Visoso Luis Felipe (SVP and CFO) disposed off 6,523 shares at an average price of $30.30 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 732,215 shares of Unity Software Inc. (U).

Unity Software Inc. (U): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Roblox Corporation (RBLX) that is trading 5.25% up over the past 12 months. Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) is -0.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.