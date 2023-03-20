VERA Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA) Now

Vera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERA) is -63.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.20 and a high of $24.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VERA stock was last observed hovering at around $7.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $16.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.24% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -18.83% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.13, the stock is -6.86% and -5.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing -1.79% at the moment leaves the stock -53.08% off its SMA200. VERA registered -70.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.64%.

The stock witnessed a -9.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -64.84%, and is -3.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.80% over the week and 7.13% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 37.12% and -71.46% from its 52-week high.

Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vera Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.20% this year.

Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 41.89M, and float is at 39.33M with Short Float at 5.93%.

Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SEIDENBERG BETH C,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SEIDENBERG BETH C bought 60,097 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $7.09 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.83 million shares.

Vera Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that SEIDENBERG BETH C (Director) bought a total of 32,844 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $7.12 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.77 million shares of the VERA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, SEIDENBERG BETH C (Director) acquired 48,003 shares at an average price of $7.16 for $0.34 million. The insider now directly holds 1,737,383 shares of Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA).

Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Novan Inc. (NOVN) that is trading -67.87% down over the past 12 months and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) that is 16.66% higher over the same period. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) is 39.30% up on the 1-year trading charts.