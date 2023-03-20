What should you know before buying stock in FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI)

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) is -20.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.78 and a high of $6.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FTCI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $4.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.33% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 29.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.13, the stock is -22.84% and -23.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.72 million and changing -6.17% at the moment leaves the stock -35.23% off its SMA200. FTCI registered -66.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.50%.

The stock witnessed a -28.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.73%, and is -16.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.91% over the week and 10.82% over the month.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) has around 221 employees, a market worth around $241.09M and $123.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.42. Profit margin for the company is -80.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.66% and -68.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-150.40%).

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FTC Solar Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/06/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.70% this year.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 103.71M, and float is at 43.98M with Short Float at 11.84%.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Insider Activity

A total of 102 insider transactions have happened at FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 86 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Morris Robert Phelps,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Morris Robert Phelps sold 18,184 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $2.44 per share for a total of $44369.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

FTC Solar Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that Hunkler Sean (President & CEO) sold a total of 5,142 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $2.65 per share for $13626.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.68 million shares of the FTCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, Nolde Kristian (VP, MARKETING AND STRATEGY) disposed off 1,325 shares at an average price of $2.49 for $3299.0. The insider now directly holds 345,107 shares of FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI).

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Flex Ltd. (FLEX) that is trading 23.54% up over the past 12 months and Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) that is 44.66% higher over the same period.