What should you know before buying stock in Sonos Inc. (SONO)

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) is 14.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.65 and a high of $31.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SONO stock was last observed hovering at around $19.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18%.

Currently trading at $19.37, the stock is -1.78% and 1.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.16 million and changing -0.92% at the moment leaves the stock 8.09% off its SMA200. SONO registered -24.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.57%.

The stock witnessed a -9.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.03%, and is 1.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.88% over the week and 2.68% over the month.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) has around 1844 employees, a market worth around $2.49B and $1.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 151.33 and Fwd P/E is 43.04. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.90% and -37.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.70%).

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sonos Inc. (SONO) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.70% this year.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 127.21M, and float is at 124.59M with Short Float at 9.58%.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Sonos Inc. (SONO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Coles Joanna,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Coles Joanna sold 905 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $20.00 per share for a total of $18100.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14762.0 shares.

Sonos Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that Lazarus Edward P (CFO & CLO) sold a total of 13,220 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $20.70 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the SONO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, Millington Nicholas (Chief Innovation Officer) disposed off 41,898 shares at an average price of $20.13 for $0.84 million. The insider now directly holds 294,583 shares of Sonos Inc. (SONO).

Sonos Inc. (SONO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -2.88% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -23.75% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -23.36% down on the 1-year trading charts.