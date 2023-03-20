Why should you keep an eye on Archrock Inc. (AROC)?

Archrock Inc. (NYSE: AROC) is 5.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.28 and a high of $11.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AROC stock was last observed hovering at around $9.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.6% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 26.85% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.51, the stock is -9.20% and -3.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.94 million and changing -2.76% at the moment leaves the stock 12.24% off its SMA200. AROC registered 11.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.63%.

The stock witnessed a -1.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.44%, and is -7.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.83% over the week and 3.93% over the month.

Archrock Inc. (AROC) has around 1100 employees, a market worth around $1.53B and $845.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.09 and Fwd P/E is 12.77. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.43% and -17.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

Archrock Inc. (AROC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Archrock Inc. (AROC) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Archrock Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.90% this year.

Archrock Inc. (AROC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 153.62M, and float is at 134.59M with Short Float at 3.60%.

Archrock Inc. (AROC) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Archrock Inc. (AROC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Henderson Donna A,the company’sVP, CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER. SEC filings show that Henderson Donna A sold 13,961 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $11.11 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50039.0 shares.

Archrock Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Old Ocean Reserves, LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 617,612 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $11.12 per share for $6.87 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15.56 million shares of the AROC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, Old Ocean Reserves, LP (10% Owner) disposed off 557,737 shares at an average price of $10.83 for $6.04 million. The insider now directly holds 16,172,626 shares of Archrock Inc. (AROC).

Archrock Inc. (AROC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Schlumberger Limited (SLB) that is 17.95% higher over the past 12 months. Baker Hughes Company (BKR) is -20.00% down on the 1-year trading charts.