Why should you keep an eye on Urban Edge Properties (UE)?

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) is -4.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.91 and a high of $19.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UE stock was last observed hovering at around $13.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35%.

Currently trading at $13.44, the stock is -10.38% and -12.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.11 million and changing -2.54% at the moment leaves the stock -11.56% off its SMA200. UE registered -28.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -12.04%.

The stock witnessed a -15.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.75%, and is -3.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.18% over the week and 2.55% over the month.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) has around 115 employees, a market worth around $1.62B and $397.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.20 and Fwd P/E is 32.00. Profit margin for the company is 11.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.11% and -32.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Urban Edge Properties is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -53.50% this year.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 117.39M, and float is at 113.52M with Short Float at 4.35%.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Urban Edge Properties (UE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Milton Robert C. III,the company’sGeneral Counsel and Secretary. SEC filings show that Milton Robert C. III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $15.83 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Urban Edge Properties (UE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -6.43% down over the past 12 months and Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) that is -36.17% lower over the same period.