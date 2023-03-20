Why should you keep an eye on Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM)?

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) is -0.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $103.96 and a high of $133.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YUM stock was last observed hovering at around $128.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.21% off its average median price target of $144.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.38% off the consensus price target high of $170.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -1.48% lower than the price target low of $125.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $126.85, the stock is -0.82% and -1.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.77 million and changing -0.94% at the moment leaves the stock 5.03% off its SMA200. YUM registered 6.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.15%.

The stock witnessed a -3.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.33%, and is 1.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.08% over the week and 1.63% over the month.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) has around 23000 employees, a market worth around $35.87B and $6.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.77 and Fwd P/E is 21.41. Profit margin for the company is 19.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.01% and -5.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (62.20%).

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yum! Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.40% this year.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 283.00M, and float is at 277.20M with Short Float at 1.21%.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Skeans Tracy L,the company’sCOO and CPO. SEC filings show that Skeans Tracy L sold 3,925 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $130.00 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14393.0 shares.

Yum! Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 20 that Gibbs David W (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 4,259 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 20 and was made at $128.52 per share for $0.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31715.0 shares of the YUM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, GRADDICK WEIR MIRIAN M (Director) disposed off 1,215 shares at an average price of $118.30 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 1,233 shares of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM).

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) that is trading 12.20% up over the past 12 months and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) that is 12.92% higher over the same period. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) is 3.48% up on the 1-year trading charts.