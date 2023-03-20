Why Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) is -6.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.75 and a high of $115.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SQM stock was last observed hovering at around $73.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.38% off its average median price target of $118.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.39% off the consensus price target high of $145.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 16.84% higher than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.84, the stock is -11.06% and -14.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.73 million and changing 1.88% at the moment leaves the stock -19.39% off its SMA200. SQM registered 2.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.40%.

The stock witnessed a -20.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.82%, and is -5.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.25% over the week and 4.75% over the month.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) has around 6997 employees, a market worth around $19.00B and $10.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.47 and Fwd P/E is 5.54. Profit margin for the company is 36.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.30% and -35.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (50.70%).

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 567.20% this year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 285.64M, and float is at 142.44M with Short Float at 2.58%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) that is trading -55.09% down over the past 12 months and FMC Corporation (FMC) that is -7.98% lower over the same period. Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) is -47.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.