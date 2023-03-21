A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) is 16.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.58 and a high of $71.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AOS stock was last observed hovering at around $65.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.98%.

Currently trading at $66.45, the stock is -0.01% and 2.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing 1.50% at the moment leaves the stock 13.11% off its SMA200. AOS registered -2.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.48%.

The stock witnessed a -1.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.99%, and is 1.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.65% over the week and 2.36% over the month.

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $10.32B and $3.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.84 and Fwd P/E is 18.51. Profit margin for the company is 6.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.66% and -7.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.30%).

A. O. Smith Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -49.90% this year.

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 152.27M, and float is at 125.97M with Short Float at 4.57%.

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Larsen Michael M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Larsen Michael M bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $66.89 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11425.0 shares.

A. O. Smith Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 15 that Heideman Robert J (Senior VP, CTO) sold a total of 12,283 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 15 and was made at $67.31 per share for $0.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11412.0 shares of the AOS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 06, Kempken Daniel L (SVP – Strategy & Corp. Dev.) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $68.35 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 8,344 shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS).

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) that is -4.52% lower over the past 12 months. Trane Technologies plc (TT) is 15.23% up on the 1-year trading charts.