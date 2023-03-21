ACDC Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Now

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) is -41.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.18 and a high of $27.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACDC stock was last observed hovering at around $14.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25%.

Currently trading at $14.67, the stock is -21.46% and -29.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing 1.73% at the moment leaves the stock -27.73% off its SMA200. ACDC registered a gain of -22.42% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -31.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.11%, and is -9.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.97% over the week and 6.56% over the month.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) has around 2522 employees, a market worth around $2.45B and $1.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.22 and Fwd P/E is 2.56. Profit margin for the company is 3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.31% and -45.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.90%).

ProFrac Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.90% this year.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 142.37M, and float is at 26.15M with Short Float at 8.24%.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ProFrac Holding Corp.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that ProFrac Holding Corp. bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $1.16 per share for a total of $1.74 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.5 million shares.