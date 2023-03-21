ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) is 13.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.68 and a high of $34.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACIW stock was last observed hovering at around $26.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.79% off its average median price target of $33.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.63% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 15.65% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.15, the stock is 3.30% and -1.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing -2.93% at the moment leaves the stock 7.01% off its SMA200. ACIW registered -20.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.52%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.33%, and is 13.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.98% over the week and 3.69% over the month.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) has around 3349 employees, a market worth around $2.71B and $1.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.95 and Fwd P/E is 19.51. Profit margin for the company is 10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.88% and -23.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ACI Worldwide Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.60% this year.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 111.05M, and float is at 106.99M with Short Float at 2.34%.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Puppala Ram Kumar,the company’sChief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Puppala Ram Kumar bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 07 at a price of $22.03 per share for a total of $22030.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49603.0 shares.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) that is trading 42.14% up over the past 12 months and Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) that is -17.50% lower over the same period. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is 7.89% up on the 1-year trading charts.