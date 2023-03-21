Aehr Test Systems (AEHR): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:AEHR Stock Is Going Next

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) is 59.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.71 and a high of $37.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AEHR stock was last observed hovering at around $32.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.87% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 28.87% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.01, the stock is -0.25% and 0.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.72 million and changing -0.74% at the moment leaves the stock 59.39% off its SMA200. AEHR registered 197.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 105.85%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -10.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.91%, and is 8.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.49% over the week and 9.19% over the month.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has around 91 employees, a market worth around $904.28M and $61.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 74.62 and Fwd P/E is 28.97. Profit margin for the company is 20.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 377.05% and -14.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.40%).

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aehr Test Systems is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 493.80% this year.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.58M, and float is at 25.27M with Short Float at 17.77%.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Insider Activity

A total of 100 insider transactions have happened at Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 69 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SPINK KENNETH B.,the company’sVP of Finance and CFO. SEC filings show that SPINK KENNETH B. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $35.22 per share for a total of $0.88 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99880.0 shares.

Aehr Test Systems disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 07 that ROSATI MARIO M (Director) sold a total of 98,083 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 07 and was made at $36.42 per share for $3.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the AEHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 06, RICHMOND DONALD P. II (VP of Engineering) disposed off 30,043 shares at an average price of $35.66 for $1.07 million. The insider now directly holds 162,114 shares of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR).

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FormFactor Inc. (FORM) that is trading -28.28% down over the past 12 months and Teradyne Inc. (TER) that is -11.69% lower over the same period. inTEST Corporation (INTT) is 70.29% up on the 1-year trading charts.