American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) is -25.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.05 and a high of $48.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AEL stock was last observed hovering at around $33.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.87%.

Currently trading at $33.99, the stock is -13.25% and -22.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.6 million and changing 2.63% at the moment leaves the stock -15.26% off its SMA200. AEL registered -14.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -9.36%.

The stock witnessed a -28.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.75%, and is 2.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.93% over the week and 4.22% over the month.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) has around 840 employees, a market worth around $2.95B and $1.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.72 and Fwd P/E is 5.94. Profit margin for the company is 83.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.18% and -29.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.10%).

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 182.40% this year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 85.22M, and float is at 84.19M with Short Float at 1.81%.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lorenzen Jeffrey D,the company’sEVP-Chief Risk Officer. SEC filings show that Lorenzen Jeffrey D sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 09 at a price of $40.00 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36439.0 shares.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that Neugent Gerard D. (Director) sold a total of 4,237 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $34.84 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51003.0 shares of the AEL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 12, Grensteiner Ronald James (Executive Vice President) disposed off 9,188 shares at an average price of $38.31 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 89,039 shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL).

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Citizens Inc. (CIA) that is trading -29.81% down over the past 12 months and American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) that is -6.47% lower over the same period. Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) is 0.32% up on the 1-year trading charts.