American Public Education Inc. (APEI) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI) is -67.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.06 and a high of $24.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APEI stock was last observed hovering at around $4.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12%.

Currently trading at $3.95, the stock is -60.07% and -65.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing -2.95% at the moment leaves the stock -68.21% off its SMA200. APEI registered -83.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -51.53%.

The stock witnessed a -68.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -70.76%, and is -57.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.80% over the week and 9.28% over the month.

American Public Education Inc. (APEI) has around 2357 employees, a market worth around $81.61M and $606.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -19.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -2.71% and -83.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.10%).

American Public Education Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -727.30% this year.

American Public Education Inc. (APEI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 18.87M, and float is at 18.28M with Short Float at 1.64%.

American Public Education Inc. (APEI) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at American Public Education Inc. (APEI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Beckett Thomas,the company’sSVP, General Counsel. SEC filings show that Beckett Thomas sold 1,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $13.12 per share for a total of $18368.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29361.0 shares.

American Public Education Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that Landon Timothy J (Director) sold a total of 450 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $13.96 per share for $6282.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16241.0 shares of the APEI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 18, Landon Timothy J (Director) disposed off 450 shares at an average price of $21.78 for $9802.0. The insider now directly holds 16,691 shares of American Public Education Inc. (APEI).

American Public Education Inc. (APEI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) that is trading 15.24% up over the past 12 months. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) is 30.25% up on the 1-year trading charts.