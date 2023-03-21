Analysts suggest Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) could spike 24.67% in a year

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) is 0.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.57 and a high of $55.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AIRC stock was last observed hovering at around $34.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.57% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.67% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 11.15% higher than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.65, the stock is -6.92% and -7.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing 1.67% at the moment leaves the stock -11.53% off its SMA200. AIRC registered -34.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.92%.

The stock witnessed a -11.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.94%, and is -2.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.00% over the week and 2.52% over the month.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) has around 750 employees, a market worth around $5.37B and $773.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.97 and Fwd P/E is 196.88. Distance from 52-week low is 3.22% and -37.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 99.40% this year.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 149.91M, and float is at 148.14M with Short Float at 2.14%.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kimmel Keith M,the company’sPresident, Property Operations. SEC filings show that Kimmel Keith M sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $35.75 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34345.0 shares.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 22 that Murphy Devin Ignatius (Director) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 22 and was made at $39.50 per share for $19750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8886.0 shares of the AIRC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, Rayis John D (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $46.80 for $46802.0. The insider now directly holds 8,412 shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC).