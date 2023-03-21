Analysts suggest Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) could spike 39.7% in a year

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) is -0.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.82 and a high of $24.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XPRO stock was last observed hovering at around $17.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $26.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.7% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 17.77% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.09, the stock is -14.58% and -9.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.68 million and changing 2.09% at the moment leaves the stock 15.25% off its SMA200. XPRO registered 8.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.24%.

The stock witnessed a -17.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.70%, and is -6.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.26% over the week and 5.56% over the month.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) has around 7600 employees, a market worth around $2.03B and $1.28B in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.43. Profit margin for the company is -1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.99% and -24.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.00%).

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 88.70% this year.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 108.74M, and float is at 100.40M with Short Float at 2.84%.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KEARNEY MICHAEL C,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that KEARNEY MICHAEL C sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $23.50 per share for a total of $0.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that KEARNEY MICHAEL C (Director) sold a total of 8,779 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $23.04 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the XPRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, KEARNEY MICHAEL C (Director) disposed off 9,963 shares at an average price of $23.02 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 156,349 shares of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO).

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Weatherford International plc (WFRD) that is trading 78.00% up over the past 12 months and Shell plc (SHEL) that is 6.50% higher over the same period. Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) is -21.71% down on the 1-year trading charts.