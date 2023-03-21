Are we looking at the next big move in PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG)?

PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRG) is 35.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.11 and a high of $31.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRG stock was last observed hovering at around $22.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.64% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 18.25% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.89, the stock is -6.83% and 1.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.65 million and changing -0.09% at the moment leaves the stock 17.36% off its SMA200. PRG registered -24.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.72%.

The stock witnessed a -2.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.38%, and is -3.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.39% over the week and 4.95% over the month.

PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG) has around 1692 employees, a market worth around $1.14B and $2.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.01 and Fwd P/E is 8.28. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.02% and -26.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PROG Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.30% this year.

PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.00M, and float is at 47.39M with Short Float at 4.32%.

PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Thomas Eugene Vin IV,the company’sGeneral Counsel and Corp Sec. SEC filings show that Thomas Eugene Vin IV bought 618 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 31 at a price of $15.95 per share for a total of $9857.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34351.0 shares.

PROG Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that Doman Curtis Linn (Chief Innovation Officer-PROG) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $19.25 per share for $0.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72000.0 shares of the PRG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, Garner Brian (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $19.39 for $48475.0. The insider now directly holds 38,523 shares of PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG).