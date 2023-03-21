Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) on Track to Reach $128.50 in a Year

Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE: ARW) is 12.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $89.38 and a high of $134.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARW stock was last observed hovering at around $116.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.03% off its average median price target of $128.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.58% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -17.63% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $117.63, the stock is -0.47% and -1.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing 0.88% at the moment leaves the stock 6.64% off its SMA200. ARW registered -7.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.39%.

The stock witnessed a -4.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.77%, and is 2.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.54% over the week and 2.08% over the month.

Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) has around 22300 employees, a market worth around $6.90B and $37.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.39 and Fwd P/E is 7.45. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.61% and -12.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.40%).

Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arrow Electronics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.40% this year.

Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.19M, and float is at 57.84M with Short Float at 2.56%.

Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LONG MICHAEL J,the company’sExecutive Chairman. SEC filings show that LONG MICHAEL J sold 17,720 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $118.00 per share for a total of $2.09 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Arrow Electronics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Jean-Claude Carine Lamercie (SVP, CLO & Secretary) sold a total of 1,292 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $118.00 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13400.0 shares of the ARW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, LONG MICHAEL J (Executive Chairman) disposed off 5,096 shares at an average price of $118.36 for $0.6 million. The insider now directly holds 203,192 shares of Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW).

Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include General Electric Company (GE) that is 20.62% higher over the past 12 months.