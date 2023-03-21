Asana Inc. (ASAN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) is 57.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.32 and a high of $47.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ASAN stock was last observed hovering at around $21.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $21.72, the stock is 23.44% and 36.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.11 million and changing -0.18% at the moment leaves the stock 15.60% off its SMA200. ASAN registered -44.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$11.26.

The stock witnessed a 36.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.52%, and is 4.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.71% over the week and 6.50% over the month.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) has around 1666 employees, a market worth around $4.72B and $547.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -67.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 91.87% and -54.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-112.60%).

Asana Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.70% this year.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 204.66M, and float is at 75.89M with Short Float at 18.52%.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Asana Inc. (ASAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wan Tim M,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Wan Tim M sold 5,055 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $13.65 per share for a total of $69001.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.61 million shares.

Asana Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that LACEY ELEANOR B (GC, Corporate Secretary) sold a total of 2,034 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $13.65 per share for $27764.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the ASAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 22, LACEY ELEANOR B (GC, Corporate Secretary) disposed off 303 shares at an average price of $22.91 for $6942.0. The insider now directly holds 168,304 shares of Asana Inc. (ASAN).