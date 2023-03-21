Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) up 2.51% since start of the year

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) is 2.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $97.71 and a high of $122.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATO stock was last observed hovering at around $114.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $126.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.15% off the consensus price target high of $137.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 3.46% higher than the price target low of $119.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $114.88, the stock is 1.43% and 0.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing 0.17% at the moment leaves the stock 1.98% off its SMA200. ATO registered 0.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.76%.

The stock witnessed a -0.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.69%, and is 3.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.20% over the week and 2.07% over the month.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) has around 4791 employees, a market worth around $16.40B and $4.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.33 and Fwd P/E is 17.91. Distance from 52-week low is 17.57% and -6.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atmos Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.40% this year.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 141.82M, and float is at 139.25M with Short Float at 5.15%.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COCKLIN KIM R,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that COCKLIN KIM R sold 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $117.14 per share for a total of $1.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Atmos Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that THOMAS RICHARD M (VICE PRESIDENT & CONTROLLER) sold a total of 1,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $110.37 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2891.0 shares of the ATO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 14, MCDILL JOHN S (SR VP, UTILITY OPERATIONS) disposed off 2 shares at an average price of $101.04 for $202.0. The insider now directly holds 20,895 shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO).

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ONEOK Inc. (OKE) that is trading -9.12% down over the past 12 months and NiSource Inc. (NI) that is -7.70% lower over the same period.