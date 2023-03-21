Berry Corporation (BRY) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) is -2.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.78 and a high of $10.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BRY stock was last observed hovering at around $7.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.23% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -5.43% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.38, the stock is -13.66% and -13.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing 2.64% at the moment leaves the stock -7.03% off its SMA200. BRY registered -12.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.51%.

The stock witnessed a -15.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.23%, and is -7.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.25% over the week and 4.58% over the month.

Berry Corporation (BRY) has around 1372 employees, a market worth around $587.96M and $918.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.42 and Fwd P/E is 4.53. Profit margin for the company is 27.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.58% and -31.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.50%).

Berry Corporation (BRY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Berry Corporation (BRY) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Berry Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -69.00% this year.

Berry Corporation (BRY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 76.16M, and float is at 74.42M with Short Float at 2.66%.

Berry Corporation (BRY) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Berry Corporation (BRY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smith Arthur T.,the company’sExecutive Chairman. SEC filings show that Smith Arthur T. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $7.26 per share for a total of $0.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.57 million shares.

Berry Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Shourie Rajath (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $7.71 per share for $77094.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the BRY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Shourie Rajath (Director) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $7.81 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 20,000 shares of Berry Corporation (BRY).

Berry Corporation (BRY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is trading 29.72% up over the past 12 months and Chevron Corporation (CVX) that is -3.65% lower over the same period. Shell plc (SHEL) is 6.50% up on the 1-year trading charts.