Cactus Inc. (WHD) Is Down -25.41% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Cactus Inc. (NYSE: WHD) is -25.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.70 and a high of $62.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WHD stock was last observed hovering at around $36.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.66% off its average median price target of $53.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.87% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 10.74% higher than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.49, the stock is -16.72% and -25.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing 1.79% at the moment leaves the stock -19.29% off its SMA200. WHD registered -26.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -9.86%.

The stock witnessed a -29.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.18%, and is -7.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.67% over the week and 5.08% over the month.

Cactus Inc. (WHD) has around 1200 employees, a market worth around $3.09B and $688.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.85 and Fwd P/E is 12.63. Profit margin for the company is 16.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.04% and -40.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.50%).

Cactus Inc. (WHD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cactus Inc. (WHD) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cactus Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 116.30% this year.

Cactus Inc. (WHD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.80M, and float is at 60.32M with Short Float at 2.52%.

Cactus Inc. (WHD) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Cactus Inc. (WHD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Anderson Donna L,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Anderson Donna L sold 2,985 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $47.83 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3262.0 shares.

Cactus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 that Bender Scott (President and CEO) sold a total of 562,336 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 and was made at $54.04 per share for $30.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50464.0 shares of the WHD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 07, Bender Joel (Senior VP & COO) disposed off 542,336 shares at an average price of $54.00 for $29.29 million. The insider now directly holds 68,604 shares of Cactus Inc. (WHD).