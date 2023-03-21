CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) is -2.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.31 and a high of $94.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CBRE stock was last observed hovering at around $73.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.89%.

Currently trading at $74.76, the stock is -9.00% and -10.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing 1.20% at the moment leaves the stock -4.42% off its SMA200. CBRE registered -17.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.77%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -15.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.46%, and is -0.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.13% over the week and 2.56% over the month.

CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) has around 115000 employees, a market worth around $23.70B and $30.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.50 and Fwd P/E is 12.83. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.74% and -20.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

CBRE Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.60% this year.

CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 314.14M, and float is at 307.90M with Short Float at 1.75%.

CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Queenan Daniel G,the company’sCEO, Real Estate Investments. SEC filings show that Queenan Daniel G sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $80.08 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

CBRE Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that Queenan Daniel G (CEO, Real Estate Investments) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $78.26 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the CBRE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 30, Giamartino Emma E. () disposed off 517 shares at an average price of $79.77 for $41241.0. The insider now directly holds 21,737 shares of CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE).

CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brookfield Corporation (BN) that is trading -35.62% down over the past 12 months and Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) that is -37.92% lower over the same period. KBR Inc. (KBR) is -3.45% down on the 1-year trading charts.