Check out this: Rambus Inc. (RMBS) could be on the verge of a big rally

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) is 24.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.00 and a high of $46.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RMBS stock was last observed hovering at around $44.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.66% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.43% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -14.72% lower than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.74, the stock is 2.71% and 5.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.72 million and changing 1.50% at the moment leaves the stock 39.57% off its SMA200. RMBS registered 51.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 76.91%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.98%, and is 8.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.58% over the week and 3.20% over the month.

Rambus Inc. (RMBS) has around 765 employees, a market worth around $4.92B and $454.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 25.57. Profit margin for the company is -3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 123.70% and -3.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.00%).

Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rambus Inc. (RMBS) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rambus Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -181.90% this year.

Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.58M, and float is at 105.79M with Short Float at 2.80%.

Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Rambus Inc. (RMBS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Seraphin Luc,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Seraphin Luc sold 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $41.06 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

Rambus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Seraphin Luc (President and CEO) sold a total of 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $44.83 per share for $0.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.37 million shares of the RMBS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Shinn John (SVP, General Counsel) disposed off 8,505 shares at an average price of $44.82 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 24,139 shares of Rambus Inc. (RMBS).

Rambus Inc. (RMBS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Peraso Inc. (PRSO) that is trading -73.90% down over the past 12 months and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is 4.58% higher over the same period. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is 0.39% up on the 1-year trading charts.