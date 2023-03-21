Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN) down -36.45% since start of the year

Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGN) is -36.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.08 and a high of $26.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DSGN stock was last observed hovering at around $6.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.48% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -8.67% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.52, the stock is -6.78% and -15.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing 0.62% at the moment leaves the stock -53.92% off its SMA200. DSGN registered -66.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -70.08%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.61%, and is -7.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.00% over the week and 7.34% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 7.24% and -75.21% from its 52-week high.

Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Design Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.90% this year.

Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.87M, and float is at 35.33M with Short Float at 21.34%.

Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SR One Capital Fund I Aggregat,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that SR One Capital Fund I Aggregat bought 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 20 at a price of $8.14 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6.53 million shares.

Design Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 20 that George Simeon (Director) bought a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 20 and was made at $8.14 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.53 million shares of the DSGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 20, Siffert Joao MD (President and CEO) acquired 6,300 shares at an average price of $8.38 for $52762.0. The insider now directly holds 132,619 shares of Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN).

Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading -24.76% down over the past 12 months and Novan Inc. (NOVN) that is -68.75% lower over the same period. PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) is 32.13% up on the 1-year trading charts.