Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) on Track to Reach $125.00 in a Year

Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE: DY) is 1.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $76.21 and a high of $122.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DY stock was last observed hovering at around $95.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $125.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.41% off the consensus price target high of $145.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 9.42% higher than the price target low of $105.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $95.11, the stock is 1.35% and 2.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.56 million and changing -0.29% at the moment leaves the stock -3.96% off its SMA200. DY registered -6.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.84%.

The stock witnessed a 18.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.15%, and is -1.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.12% over the week and 3.98% over the month.

Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) has around 15410 employees, a market worth around $2.85B and $3.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.05 and Fwd P/E is 13.85. Profit margin for the company is 3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.80% and -22.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.20%).

Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dycom Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 201.00% this year.

Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.52M, and float is at 28.43M with Short Float at 5.45%.

Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sykes Richard K,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Sykes Richard K sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $92.35 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Dycom Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 04 that DUKE DWIGHT B (Director) sold a total of 4,534 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 04 and was made at $103.69 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39139.0 shares of the DY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 03, VILLAVERDE SHARON (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 750 shares at an average price of $100.01 for $75008.0. The insider now directly holds 7,579 shares of Dycom Industries Inc. (DY).

Dycom Industries Inc. (DY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) that is trading 19.34% up over the past 12 months and Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) that is 25.17% higher over the same period. EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) is 37.34% up on the 1-year trading charts.