ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) is -10.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.80 and a high of $25.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FORG stock was last observed hovering at around $20.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $23.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.65% off the consensus price target high of $23.25 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 11.7% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.31, the stock is 0.36% and 0.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.7 million and changing 0.15% at the moment leaves the stock -0.33% off its SMA200. FORG registered 6.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.38%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.76%, and is 2.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.38% over the week and 1.32% over the month.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) has around 923 employees, a market worth around $1.77B and $217.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 191.60. Profit margin for the company is -30.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.67% and -18.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.20%).

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ForgeRock Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.80% this year.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.08M, and float is at 44.75M with Short Float at 16.01%.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fernandez Juan P,the company’sCFO, Executive VP – Global. SEC filings show that Fernandez Juan P sold 7,152 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $20.25 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

ForgeRock Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that Barker Peter M (Chief Product Officer & EVP) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $19.85 per share for $1.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 91241.0 shares of the FORG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Barker Peter M (Chief Product Officer & EVP) disposed off 122,163 shares at an average price of $20.24 for $2.47 million. The insider now directly holds 91,241 shares of ForgeRock Inc. (FORG).

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -7.79% down over the past 12 months and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is 6.81% higher over the same period. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is 7.89% up on the 1-year trading charts.