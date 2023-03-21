Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRI) is -17.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $83.43 and a high of $171.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HRI stock was last observed hovering at around $105.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.26%.

Currently trading at $108.06, the stock is -20.07% and -24.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.56 million and changing 2.14% at the moment leaves the stock -11.71% off its SMA200. HRI registered -34.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.80%.

The stock witnessed a -27.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.38%, and is -5.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.79% over the week and 3.98% over the month.

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) has around 6600 employees, a market worth around $3.40B and $2.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.88 and Fwd P/E is 6.77. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.52% and -37.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Herc Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.20% this year.

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.00M, and float is at 28.83M with Short Float at 2.19%.

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) Insider Activity

A total of 72 insider transactions have happened at Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 55 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Silber Lawrence Harris,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Silber Lawrence Harris sold 3,401 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $145.06 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Herc Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that Birnbaum Aaron (SVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 6,141 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $141.69 per share for $0.87 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44809.0 shares of the HRI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, Silber Lawrence Harris (President & CEO) disposed off 16,714 shares at an average price of $149.95 for $2.51 million. The insider now directly holds 227,393 shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI).

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI): Who are the competitors?

