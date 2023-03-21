Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) is -28.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.03 and a high of $11.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HT stock was last observed hovering at around $6.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $6.10, the stock is -21.93% and -28.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing 0.83% at the moment leaves the stock -31.52% off its SMA200. HT registered -29.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.52%.

The stock witnessed a -30.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.24%, and is -10.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.74% over the week and 4.10% over the month.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) has around 27 employees, a market worth around $263.64M and $405.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.07. Profit margin for the company is 30.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.16% and -46.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

Hersha Hospitality Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 284.60% this year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.50M, and float is at 32.33M with Short Float at 2.15%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hutchison Thomas J III,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Hutchison Thomas J III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $8.56 per share for a total of $42800.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Hersha Hospitality Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 30 that Gillespie Michael R (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 30 and was made at $8.50 per share for $85000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the HT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 29, Gillespie Michael R (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 29,887 shares at an average price of $8.45 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT).

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) that is trading -21.07% down over the past 12 months and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) that is -15.65% lower over the same period. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) is -43.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.