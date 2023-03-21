Humanigen Inc. (HGEN): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:HGEN Stock Is Going Next

Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) is 17.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.09 and a high of $4.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.14, the stock is -7.92% and -14.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing -5.94% at the moment leaves the stock -71.68% off its SMA200. HGEN registered -96.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.52%.

The stock witnessed a -12.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.71%, and is -4.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.50% over the week and 9.64% over the month.

Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) has around 11 employees, a market worth around $17.67M and $3.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 52.60% and -96.57% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -66.90% this year.

Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 119.08M, and float is at 104.84M with Short Float at 6.91%.

Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Chappell Dale,the company’sChief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Chappell Dale bought 545,488 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 at a price of $2.23 per share for a total of $1.22 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8.68 million shares.

Humanigen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that Chappell Dale (Chief Scientific Officer) bought a total of 323,808 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $2.19 per share for $0.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.29 million shares of the HGEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Chappell Dale (Chief Scientific Officer) acquired 173,700 shares at an average price of $1.96 for $0.34 million. The insider now directly holds 8,066,575 shares of Humanigen Inc. (HGEN).