Is C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) a good stock to buy now?

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) is 4.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $86.60 and a high of $121.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CHRW stock was last observed hovering at around $95.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $95.97, the stock is -4.29% and -3.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing 0.06% at the moment leaves the stock -4.93% off its SMA200. CHRW registered -7.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.53%.

The stock witnessed a -7.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.28%, and is -5.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.32% over the week and 2.34% over the month.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) has around 17399 employees, a market worth around $11.45B and $24.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.16 and Fwd P/E is 18.49. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.82% and -20.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.30%).

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.30% this year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 118.76M, and float is at 115.10M with Short Float at 11.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Short Michael John,the company’sPresident, Global Forwarding. SEC filings show that Short Michael John sold 3,496 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $101.29 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75928.0 shares.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that Kass Jordan T (President, Managed Services) sold a total of 5,276 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $97.73 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45603.0 shares of the CHRW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Maier Henry J (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $96.37 for $96367.0. The insider now directly holds 1,922 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW).

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) that is trading 3.30% up over the past 12 months and Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) that is -0.52% lower over the same period. J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) is -23.40% down on the 1-year trading charts.