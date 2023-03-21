Is Viasat Inc. (VSAT) a good stock to buy now?

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) is 6.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.38 and a high of $50.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VSAT stock was last observed hovering at around $34.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.0% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.41% off the consensus price target high of $79.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 9.05% higher than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.65, the stock is -0.95% and -2.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.79 million and changing -2.89% at the moment leaves the stock -1.67% off its SMA200. VSAT registered -32.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.35%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.29%, and is -6.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.35% over the week and 4.76% over the month.

Viasat Inc. (VSAT) has around 7000 employees, a market worth around $2.56B and $2.58B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.58% and -33.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.40%).

Viasat Inc. (VSAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Viasat Inc. (VSAT) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Viasat Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -484.30% this year.

Viasat Inc. (VSAT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 76.14M, and float is at 72.47M with Short Float at 9.33%.

Viasat Inc. (VSAT) Insider Activity

A total of 107 insider transactions have happened at Viasat Inc. (VSAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 56 and purchases happening 51 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Miller Craig Andrew,the company’sPres. Government Systems. SEC filings show that Miller Craig Andrew sold 300 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $33.97 per share for a total of $10191.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11256.0 shares.

Viasat Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that Lippert Keven K (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 2,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $32.03 per share for $86481.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6224.0 shares of the VSAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 21, Lippert Keven K (Executive Vice President) disposed off 2,700 shares at an average price of $33.43 for $90261.0. The insider now directly holds 8,924 shares of Viasat Inc. (VSAT).

Viasat Inc. (VSAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) that is trading -21.62% down over the past 12 months and Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) that is -28.51% lower over the same period. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -20.29% down on the 1-year trading charts.