Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) is 1.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.56 and a high of $49.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JXN stock was last observed hovering at around $34.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.46% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 1.94% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.30, the stock is -16.71% and -16.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing 1.47% at the moment leaves the stock 2.33% off its SMA200. JXN registered -19.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.11%.

The stock witnessed a -27.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.01%, and is -4.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.68% over the week and 5.02% over the month.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) has around 2975 employees, a market worth around $3.11B and $14.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.56 and Fwd P/E is 1.87. Profit margin for the company is 39.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.83% and -28.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (52.60%).

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jackson Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.60% this year.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 83.67M, and float is at 70.20M with Short Float at 3.63%.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Insider Activity

A total of 111 insider transactions have happened at Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 66 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ganguly Devkumar Dilip,the company’sEVP & Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Ganguly Devkumar Dilip sold 13,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $36.57 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Jackson Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 30 that Cummings Don W (SVP, Controller and CAO) sold a total of 2,660 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 30 and was made at $35.29 per share for $93871.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25626.0 shares of the JXN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Noles Russell G (Director) acquired 150 shares at an average price of $33.43 for $5014.0. The insider now directly holds 18,608 shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN).