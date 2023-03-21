KLA Corporation (KLAC) up 3.42% since start of the year

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) is 3.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $250.20 and a high of $429.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KLAC stock was last observed hovering at around $387.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.19% off its average median price target of $445.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.78% off the consensus price target high of $505.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -19.98% lower than the price target low of $325.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $389.94, the stock is 2.76% and -1.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing 0.56% at the moment leaves the stock 8.66% off its SMA200. KLAC registered 10.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.22%.

The stock witnessed a -0.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.35%, and is 6.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.48% over the week and 3.07% over the month.

KLA Corporation (KLAC) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $54.30B and $10.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.03 and Fwd P/E is 20.34. Profit margin for the company is 33.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.85% and -9.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (43.30%).

KLA Corporation (KLAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KLA Corporation (KLAC) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KLA Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.90% this year.

KLA Corporation (KLAC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 141.30M, and float is at 138.09M with Short Float at 1.75%.

KLA Corporation (KLAC) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at KLA Corporation (KLAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Higgins Bren D.,the company’sEVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Higgins Bren D. sold 1,020 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $380.47 per share for a total of $0.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63352.0 shares.

KLA Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that Khan Ahmad A. (President, Semi Proc. Control) sold a total of 3,864 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $399.46 per share for $1.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70195.0 shares of the KLAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, Hanley Jeneanne Michelle (Director) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $406.67 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 3,554 shares of KLA Corporation (KLAC).

KLA Corporation (KLAC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) that is trading -1.19% down over the past 12 months and Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) that is -6.02% lower over the same period. Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is 16.93% up on the 1-year trading charts.