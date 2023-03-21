Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Is Up 3.97% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK) is 3.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $68.67 and a high of $142.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LBRDK stock was last observed hovering at around $79.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $141.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.17% off the consensus price target high of $156.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 33.92% higher than the price target low of $120.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $79.30, the stock is -5.89% and -9.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.72 million and changing -0.48% at the moment leaves the stock -16.20% off its SMA200. LBRDK registered -44.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -13.17%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -15.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.76%, and is 2.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.41% over the week and 3.32% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 9.68 and Fwd P/E is 6.47. Distance from 52-week low is 15.48% and -44.37% from its 52-week high.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Liberty Broadband Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.40% this year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.00M, and float is at 116.28M with Short Float at 4.30%.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wendling Brian J,the company’sCAO/PFO. SEC filings show that Wendling Brian J sold 3,210 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $95.00 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11368.0 shares.

Liberty Broadband Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Green Richard R (Director) sold a total of 3,270 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $90.79 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8814.0 shares of the LBRDK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 14, MALONE JOHN C (Director) disposed off 10 shares at an average price of $25.87 for $259.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK).

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is trading -24.27% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -24.37% lower over the same period. Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is -37.86% down on the 1-year trading charts.