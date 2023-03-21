LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:LFST Stock Is Going Next

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) is 28.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.22 and a high of $11.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LFST stock was last observed hovering at around $6.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $6.33, the stock is 17.35% and 19.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.56 million and changing 0.96% at the moment leaves the stock 1.86% off its SMA200. LFST registered -33.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.82%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 12.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.87%, and is 7.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.43% over the week and 6.46% over the month.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) has around 5631 employees, a market worth around $2.37B and $859.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -25.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.00% and -43.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.70%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 42.20% this year.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 358.94M, and float is at 317.91M with Short Float at 2.84%.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mullins Kevin Michael,the company’sChief Development Officer. SEC filings show that Mullins Kevin Michael sold 43,705 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $6.14 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.61 million shares.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Mullins Kevin Michael (Chief Development Officer) sold a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $6.11 per share for $1222.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.65 million shares of the LFST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, Mullins Kevin Michael (Chief Development Officer) disposed off 800 shares at an average price of $6.11 for $4888.0. The insider now directly holds 5,653,752 shares of LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST).