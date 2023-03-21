LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ: LIVN) is -21.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.26 and a high of $88.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LIVN stock was last observed hovering at around $42.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.9% off its average median price target of $67.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.49% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 27.32% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.61, the stock is -4.95% and -16.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.56 million and changing 2.11% at the moment leaves the stock -21.28% off its SMA200. LIVN registered -44.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.69%.

The stock witnessed a -19.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.79%, and is 6.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.07% over the week and 3.69% over the month.

LivaNova PLC (LIVN) has around 2900 employees, a market worth around $2.30B and $1.02B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.37. Profit margin for the company is -8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.32% and -50.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 39.90% this year.

LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.47M, and float is at 53.31M with Short Float at 4.17%.

LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at LivaNova PLC (LIVN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McDonald Damien,the company’sCEO. SEC filings show that McDonald Damien sold 2,220 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $54.56 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83749.0 shares.

LivaNova PLC disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 that Moore Daniel Jeffrey (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 and was made at $83.42 per share for $83416.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24630.0 shares of the LIVN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 29, McDonald Damien (CEO) disposed off 2,784 shares at an average price of $81.50 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 76,993 shares of LivaNova PLC (LIVN).

LivaNova PLC (LIVN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) that is trading 10.45% up over the past 12 months and PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) that is -30.61% lower over the same period. CONMED Corporation (CNMD) is -35.75% down on the 1-year trading charts.