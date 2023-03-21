Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE: MKFG) is -21.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.78 and a high of $4.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MKFG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $2.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 46.47% higher than the price target low of $1.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.91, the stock is -27.03% and -30.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing -6.75% at the moment leaves the stock -49.17% off its SMA200. MKFG registered -78.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.57%.

The stock witnessed a -39.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.01%, and is -5.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.03% over the week and 9.24% over the month.

Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) has around 374 employees, a market worth around $188.73M and $101.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is 33.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.62% and -79.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.00%).

Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Markforged Holding Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 136.60% this year.

Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 189.77M, and float is at 163.25M with Short Float at 2.96%.

Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schwartz Mark Joseph,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Schwartz Mark Joseph sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $0.97 per share for a total of $29100.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.02 million shares.

Markforged Holding Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Schwartz Mark Joseph (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 28,641 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $1.71 per share for $48976.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.08 million shares of the MKFG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, Schwartz Mark Joseph (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 51,359 shares at an average price of $1.70 for $87424.0. The insider now directly holds 1,109,665 shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG).