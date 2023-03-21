Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) is -2.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.51 and a high of $51.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MAXR stock was last observed hovering at around $50.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24%.

Currently trading at $50.68, the stock is -0.92% and -1.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.59 million and changing 0.48% at the moment leaves the stock 54.87% off its SMA200. MAXR registered 45.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 143.54%.

The stock witnessed a -1.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 119.39%, and is 0.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.72% over the week and 0.51% over the month.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) has around 4400 employees, a market worth around $3.82B and $1.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 168.93 and Fwd P/E is 24.31. Profit margin for the company is 1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 189.43% and -2.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 182.90% this year.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 74.30M, and float is at 72.21M with Short Float at 4.02%.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ZAHLER ERIC J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ZAHLER ERIC J sold 10,060 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $50.80 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21178.0 shares.

Maxar Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that ZAHLER ERIC J (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $50.95 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31238.0 shares of the MAXR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, JABLONSKY DANIEL L (President and CEO) disposed off 17,500 shares at an average price of $51.28 for $0.9 million. The insider now directly holds 541,434 shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR).