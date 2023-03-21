MKSI Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) Now

MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) is 3.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $64.77 and a high of $163.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MKSI stock was last observed hovering at around $86.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47% off its average median price target of $114.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.96% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 7.95% higher than the price target low of $95.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $87.45, the stock is -4.63% and -10.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing 0.54% at the moment leaves the stock -7.96% off its SMA200. MKSI registered -42.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.86%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -10.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.37%, and is 0.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.98% over the week and 3.74% over the month.

MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) has around 10900 employees, a market worth around $6.06B and $3.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.08 and Fwd P/E is 14.12. Profit margin for the company is 9.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.02% and -46.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MKS Instruments Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.80% this year.

MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 66.60M, and float is at 66.01M with Short Float at 4.30%.

MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Moloney Jacqueline F,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Moloney Jacqueline F sold 225 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $86.67 per share for a total of $19501.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9684.0 shares.

MKS Instruments Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Mora Elizabeth (Director) sold a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $86.67 per share for $17334.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15693.0 shares of the MKSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Moloney Jacqueline F (Director) disposed off 225 shares at an average price of $83.86 for $18868.0. The insider now directly holds 9,909 shares of MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI).

MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Azenta Inc. (AZTA) that is trading -53.23% down over the past 12 months and Entegris Inc. (ENTG) that is -38.61% lower over the same period. Cognex Corporation (CGNX) is -29.98% down on the 1-year trading charts.