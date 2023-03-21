NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG) is 4.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.37 and a high of $37.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NSTG stock was last observed hovering at around $8.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18%.

Currently trading at $8.33, the stock is -10.89% and -18.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.65 million and changing 2.21% at the moment leaves the stock -25.98% off its SMA200. NSTG registered -74.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.90%.

The stock witnessed a -25.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.24%, and is 1.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.35% over the week and 8.27% over the month.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) has around 703 employees, a market worth around $415.08M and $127.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 90.62% and -77.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-56.00%).

NanoString Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.10% this year.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.66M, and float is at 46.24M with Short Float at 6.62%.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WAITE CHARLES P JR,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that WAITE CHARLES P JR bought 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $8.35 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23300.0 shares.

NanoString Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that Norden Gregory (Director) bought a total of 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $9.84 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23800.0 shares of the NSTG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, Bailey K Thomas (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 29,161 shares at an average price of $8.05 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 48,533 shares of NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG).

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading -3.79% down over the past 12 months and Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) that is -45.58% lower over the same period. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) is -23.51% down on the 1-year trading charts.