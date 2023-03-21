NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:NXGN Stock Is Going Next

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) is -8.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.13 and a high of $21.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NXGN stock was last observed hovering at around $17.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.85% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 9.47% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.20, the stock is -3.36% and -5.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.72 million and changing 0.70% at the moment leaves the stock -5.37% off its SMA200. NXGN registered -14.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.12%.

The stock witnessed a -9.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.90%, and is 2.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.72% over the week and 2.35% over the month.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) has around 2655 employees, a market worth around $1.14B and $625.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 51.04 and Fwd P/E is 15.68. Profit margin for the company is 3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.63% and -21.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.70%).

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -83.20% this year.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 66.56M, and float is at 55.01M with Short Float at 6.42%.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Metcalfe David A,the company’sChief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Metcalfe David A sold 32,372 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $20.58 per share for a total of $0.67 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 08 that Waters Mitchell (EVP, Commercial Growth) sold a total of 9,783 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 08 and was made at $20.50 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70469.0 shares of the NXGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, Metcalfe David A (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 32,372 shares at an average price of $20.00 for $0.65 million. The insider now directly holds 178,984 shares of NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN).