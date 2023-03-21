Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) is 2.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.78 and a high of $43.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRGO stock was last observed hovering at around $34.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.67% off the consensus price target high of $49.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 18.72% higher than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.95, the stock is -4.59% and -4.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing 0.52% at the moment leaves the stock -7.00% off its SMA200. PRGO registered -9.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.84%.

The stock witnessed a -1.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.46%, and is -0.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.36% over the week and 2.55% over the month.

Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) has around 8900 employees, a market worth around $4.83B and $4.45B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.40. Profit margin for the company is -3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.55% and -20.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Perrigo Company plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.70% this year.

Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 134.80M, and float is at 133.29M with Short Float at 4.22%.

Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Farrington Thomas,the company’sEVP and CIO. SEC filings show that Farrington Thomas sold 3,723 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $35.57 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2823.0 shares.

Perrigo Company plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Dillard James E III (EVP & President CSCA) sold a total of 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $35.70 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25130.0 shares of the PRGO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, Janish Ronald Craig (EVP, Gbl Ops & SC & CTO) disposed off 4,500 shares at an average price of $36.92 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 20,191 shares of Perrigo Company plc (PRGO).

Perrigo Company plc (PRGO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -12.96% down over the past 12 months and The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is -3.39% lower over the same period. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is -19.25% down on the 1-year trading charts.