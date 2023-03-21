Positives for Outfront Media Inc. (OUT) as stock gains in recent trading

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) is -8.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.97 and a high of $29.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OUT stock was last observed hovering at around $15.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $24.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.38% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 24.15% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.17, the stock is -10.74% and -17.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing 0.73% at the moment leaves the stock -14.69% off its SMA200. OUT registered -46.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -16.23%.

The stock witnessed a -20.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.31%, and is -5.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.40% over the week and 3.14% over the month.

Outfront Media Inc. (OUT) has around 2375 employees, a market worth around $2.56B and $1.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.48 and Fwd P/E is 16.35. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.34% and -48.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

Outfront Media Inc. (OUT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Outfront Media Inc. (OUT) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Outfront Media Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.50% this year.

Outfront Media Inc. (OUT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 164.40M, and float is at 162.87M with Short Float at 3.97%.

Outfront Media Inc. (OUT) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Outfront Media Inc. (OUT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 41 times.

Outfront Media Inc. (OUT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -6.80% down over the past 12 months and Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) that is -60.21% lower over the same period.