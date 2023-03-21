Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) – The 45.11% Upside Potential Remains

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) is -41.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.60 and a high of $5.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PBYI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.12% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -23.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.47, the stock is -24.87% and -38.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing 9.78% at the moment leaves the stock -26.14% off its SMA200. PBYI registered -22.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.23%.

The stock witnessed a -40.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.69%, and is -1.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.53% over the week and 7.52% over the month.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) has around 192 employees, a market worth around $122.83M and $228.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.64. Profit margin for the company is 0.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.37% and -52.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 100.00% this year.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.83M, and float is at 39.28M with Short Float at 2.92%.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by AUERBACH ALAN H,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that AUERBACH ALAN H sold 27,241 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $4.18 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6.85 million shares.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that NOUGUES MAXIMO F (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 10,499 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $4.18 per share for $43864.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the PBYI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03, Ludwig Jeffrey Jerome (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 6,568 shares at an average price of $4.18 for $27440.0. The insider now directly holds 58,057 shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI).

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading -24.76% down over the past 12 months and Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) that is -38.22% lower over the same period. GSK plc (GSK) is -20.30% down on the 1-year trading charts.