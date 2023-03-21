QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ: QTEK) is -24.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.27 and a high of $3.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QTEK stock was last observed hovering at around $0.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $0.33, the stock is -16.08% and -26.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.64 million and changing -12.24% at the moment leaves the stock -71.00% off its SMA200. QTEK registered -87.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -75.45%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -25.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.15%, and is -6.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 33.34% over the week and 15.61% over the month.

QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK) has around 5225 employees, a market worth around $12.54M and $548.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.20% and -91.26% from its 52-week high.

.

QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 22.17M, and float is at 15.00M with Short Float at 3.26%.

QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SPITTLER ADAM PAUL,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that SPITTLER ADAM PAUL bought 5,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $1.91 per share for a total of $10505.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12750.0 shares.

QualTek Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 16 that SPITTLER ADAM PAUL (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 7,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 16 and was made at $1.50 per share for $10875.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7250.0 shares of the QTEK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, Hisey Christopher Scott (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $1.35 for $6750.0. The insider now directly holds 15,000 shares of QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK).