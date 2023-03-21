Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is 6.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.23 and a high of $128.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RL stock was last observed hovering at around $110.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.14% off its average median price target of $136.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.62% off the consensus price target high of $157.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -12.06% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $112.06, the stock is -3.58% and -5.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.72 million and changing 1.03% at the moment leaves the stock 9.08% off its SMA200. RL registered -6.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.86%.

The stock witnessed a -8.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.15%, and is 1.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.74% over the week and 2.36% over the month.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) has around 13500 employees, a market worth around $7.48B and $6.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.05 and Fwd P/E is 12.14. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.27% and -13.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.20%).

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ralph Lauren Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 653.30% this year.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 66.50M, and float is at 40.20M with Short Float at 13.69%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Louvet Patrice,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Louvet Patrice sold 18,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 23 at a price of $125.00 per share for a total of $2.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Ralph Lauren Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 18 that Louvet Patrice (President and CEO) sold a total of 18,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 18 and was made at $120.00 per share for $2.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the RL stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include V.F. Corporation (VFC) that is trading -62.54% down over the past 12 months and Tapestry Inc. (TPR) that is 8.52% higher over the same period. Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) is -20.89% down on the 1-year trading charts.