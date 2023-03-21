RELX PLC (RELX) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX) is 12.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.39 and a high of $32.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RELX stock was last observed hovering at around $30.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.63%.

Currently trading at $31.31, the stock is 2.74% and 5.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing 2.05% at the moment leaves the stock 13.09% off its SMA200. RELX registered 3.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.22%.

The stock witnessed a 4.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.60%, and is 2.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.24% over the week and 1.22% over the month.

RELX PLC (RELX) has around 34629 employees, a market worth around $59.70B and $10.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.52. Profit margin for the company is 19.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.86% and -2.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.40%).

RELX PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.70% this year.

RELX PLC (RELX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.91B, and float is at 1.88B with Short Float at 0.06%.

RELX PLC (RELX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) that is trading -30.76% down over the past 12 months and News Corporation (NWSA) that is -28.32% lower over the same period. S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) is -16.91% down on the 1-year trading charts.